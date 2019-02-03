Noura Al Kaabi: The UAE strives to establish "human fraternity" as an international course

She also said, in statements on the sidelines of her participation in the works of the Global Conference of Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi, that the historic visit of His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, and the Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, Imam of Al Azhar to the UAE, carries in its content a humanitarian message of peace and coexistence for the entire world.

She added that this important meeting between two of the icons of peace and tolerance comes at a time when the world is witnessing many political and racial struggles, which requires joining forces and raising the values of fraternity and coexistence internationally, with the aim of establishing the concept of peace and love for all people.

She added, "We welcome the participants in the Global Conference of Human Fraternity in the UAE, the home of tolerance and the nation of human fraternity and coexistence, which strives to strengthen the values and principles of coexistence and openness to the other through intellectual communication and dialogue."

The Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development asserted that the concept of human fraternity is connected to strengthening the values of peaceful coexistence and tolerance between all people in human communities, regardless of religion, sex, or various racial backgrounds pointing out that the success of the concept of fraternity is measured by the extent of the community’s capability for cooperation and synergy, and the extent of all individuals’ commitments for the success of this relation for all humankind’s interest.

She said that building the culture of peace, establishing the concept of citizenship in the community, and confronting religious violence and extremism are considered realistic benchmarks for achieving human fraternity. In addition, it is necessary to rebuild the bridges of real human communications, fruitful cooperation, love and mutual respect for humanity, with its different spectrums and races to cross to safety and peace, and open a new page in human relations to confront ideological extremism and its negative results, which humanity suffered during the past decades.