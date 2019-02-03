Palestinian teacher recognised by Pope hails visit to UAE

Talking to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, from Al-Bireh, near Ramallah, on the Palestinian West Bank, Al Hroub, a teacher at the Samiha Khalil High School for girls added, "I share with my brothers and sisters in the United Arab Emirates in welcoming a man of peace, His Holiness Pope Francis. I appreciate the UAE's leading role in hosting this historic meeting."

Al Hroub visited the UAE in 2016 to receive the US$1 million Global Teacher Prize from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai at the Global Education and Skills Forum in Dubai. She was recognised for her work to change primary education in the region after her children were left traumatised by a shooting they witnessed on their way home from school.

Recalling her win, Al Hroub said the highlight of being chosen as the world’s best teacher "was meeting with the Pope, after the win. The meeting brought together a religious leader and a teacher, both carrying a message of tolerance, love and peace. His Holiness congratulated me and the Palestinian people, saying, 'You deserve it.' "

Al Hroub said that the historic visit by Pope Francis and the Global Conference of Human Fraternity will contribute to the promotion of dialogue among religions and the promotion of stability and peace throughout the world.