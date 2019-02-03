Minister of Tolerance opens Global Conference of Human Fraternity

The conference is hosted by the Muslim Council of Elders, an Abu Dhabi-based independent international organisation headed by His Eminence Dr. Ahmad el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar Al Sharif, in conjunction with the inaugural visit of His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State, to the UAE.

Addressing the gathering, Sheikh Nahyan said, "We are delighted to welcome Pope Francis and The Grand Imam to the UAE."

He added, "Through hosting this conference, the UAE seeks to address the myriad challenges of the 21st century via tolerance. As a multicultural event that encourages compassion, respect and understanding among different communities, cultures and religions, the gathering enables us to counter extremism, prejudice, hate, aggression, greed, and oppression that violate the very idea of human fraternity."

He also noted that the conference provides a rare opportunity to unleash the power of wisdom and reason, and learn from the ideas shared by the eminent personalities in attendance, while also recognising the virtue of diversity and difference as highlighted by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, known as 'the wise man of the Arabs'.

Furthermore, he conveyed his pride in the UAE’s Arab and Islamic heritage which allows the country to welcome people from all corners of the earth, noting that the country is ready to share its experience and in-depth understanding of the universal power of tolerance to promote peaceful coexistence among diverse communities across the globe.

In closing, Sheikh Nahyan expressed his confidence that the conference will become a landmark event whose outcomes will significantly contribute to improving global relations and fraternity among nations.