Hamdan bin Zayed: UAE reinforces efforts to adopt sustainable production

He said this requires the implementation of specific strategies and initiatives aimed at strengthening the concept of sustainable management, the efficient use of natural resources and cooperation with efficient partnerships, and coordination between government authorities, private sector companies and civil society.

In his speech on the occasion of the 22nd National Environment Day taking place tomorrow and being held for the 3rd year in a row under the slogan "Sustainable Production and Consumption", Sheikh Hamdan pointed out that, according to the 12th goal of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, patterns of sustainable consumption and production are related to the encouragement of the efficient use of resources and power, infrastructure sustainability, the provision of basic services, the provision of suitable and environment friendly job opportunities, and enhancing the community's quality of life.

He highlighted how, in light of the growing threats to the environment and global warming, as well as increases in the world population, along with the depletion of natural resources, the implementation of green growth strategies has become more critical than ever, in addition to the rationing of consumption and adopting principles of clean production.

He also noted that in 2002, the international community adopted the patterns of sustainable consumption and production as a key priority during the World Summit on Sustainable Development, stressing that the UAE’s wise leadership is supporting the 12th goal.