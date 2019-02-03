Ahmed Al Maktoum breaks ground for first solar-powered green hydrogen project

The project will be carried out in collaboration between DEWA, Expo 2020 Dubai and Siemens. It will be built at DEWA’s outdoor testing facilities in the Research and Development Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai. The move supports the green economy in the UAE.

"DEWA, Expo 2020 Dubai and Siemens are working together to help realise His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision to identify new energy resources and provide sustainable power as part of a balanced approach that prioritises the environment. Our aim is to make Dubai a model of energy efficiency and safety," said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

"In line with its theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, Expo 2020 Dubai will continue to work with its partners to create long-term benefits for the UAE, the wider region and throughout the world. Breaking ground on this innovative project represents an important milestone in bringing to life Expo’s key sub-theme of sustainability, as well as its mission to create a meaningful legacy for generations to come," His Highness added.

Expo 2020 Dubai intends to showcase hydrogen mobility by powering a number of fuel-cell vehicles with hydrogen generated at the facility, and transport Expo 2020 Dubai visitors to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. Also, real-time data from the green hydrogen electrolysis will be on display at Expo 2020 Dubai.