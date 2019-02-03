Jameela Al Muhairi visits Al Rashed Al Saleh Private School

Al Muhairi was accompanied by a group of students (grades 10, 11 and 12), 3 Moral Education teachers and parents representing the stakeholders of the Emirati School who were greeted by Sister Samira Ayoub Botrus, the Founder and school Principal.

The visit of Pope Francis and Dr. Ahmad Al Tayib marks a new chapter in the history of inter-faith dialogue, peaceful coexistence and harmony. This is the first ever Papal visit to the GCC and reiterates the UAE’s global efforts towards building bridges between people of two of the world's largest religions and cultures.

Al Rashed Al Saleh Private School was established in1971 and is a testament to the peaceful coexistence and harmony amongst different ethnic groups with different beliefs in the UAE. With its very modest fees, the school has served generations of students over the years, including the children of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Students of diverse backgrounds were enrolled in the school and all received the same quality education and treated equally. For years, the school has performed well academically and been ranked as good according to KHDA’s inspection findings.

During her visit, Her Excellency Jameela bint Salem Al Muhairi said: “The UAE has been home to hundreds of nationalities for decades and what makes it a magnificent place to live in is the peaceful cultural and religious coexistence. Our Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, was an iconic symbol when it came to peace and tolerance and our leaders are determined to follow in his footsteps and maintain our nations prosperity. These visits are instrumental for us to instill essential values in our youth and as a Ministry it’s our role not just to teach our students about tolerance but demonstrate how it should be practiced in real life. Our nation is lucky to have leadership like ours that practice what they preach in their everyday lives and that have been setting an example on tolerance and peace for generations.”

Her Excellency Al Muhairi also stressed on the role schools play in promoting such values and building the characters of students. She added, “Schools across the UAE have been implementing Moral Education that aims to build responsible, mature and tolerant global citizens. Our students need to embrace differences, respect other religions and cultures, and realise that we are more alike than different. Moral Education curricula will have a positive impact on the new generation as it spreads a culture of coexistence between the new generations, enhance their role in society and communications with the world.”

Commenting on the visit, Al Rashed Al Saleh Private School principal, Sister Samira Ayoub Botrus, said: “Me and my sister came to the UAE with a dream and thanks to the leadership of the UAE, we managed to make it come true. In 1971 we were welcomed with open arms by the Emirati community and as soon as the school opened its doors, the we managed to register 171 students during the first five days and received endless support from the late Sheikh Rashid Al Maktoum that led us to where we are today. We experienced the kindness, generosity in the hearts of this nation and their love for humanity. We are happy to call the UAE our home and its community our family.”

The Ministry is keen on launching initiatives such as the Champions of Tolerance where people of all ages and from different cultures took part in workshops that helped them redefine tolerance through skills including dialogue, conflict resolution, resilience and teamwork.