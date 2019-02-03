Sawab Centre advocates for a world of tolerance

On the historic occasion of Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, visit to the UAE, the first visit of any Roman Catholic pontiff to the Arabian Gulf region, #WorldOfTolerance will celebrate the ties of friendship and shared human values among the world’s religions and people.

Coinciding with the commemoration of 2019 as the 'Year of Tolerance' in the UAE, Pope Francis visit underscores the importance of diversity, mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence to a vibrant and harmonious society.

The Sawab Centre’s latest campaign will highlight examples of mercy, forgiveness and charity, including stories of Sikhs building a mosque for Indian Muslims and Muslims risking their lives to protect Christians during a terrorist attack in Kenya. Whether it’s bullying in schools, offensive social media posts or racial and religious strife, the centre aims to strengthen and reinforce the value of tolerance as an important remedy for many of the world’s ills.

#WorldOfTolerance is the Sawab Centre’s thirty-third social media campaign countering extremism and presenting positive alternatives to violent and divisive ideologies. Other Sawab campaigns have focused on terrorism’s devastation of families, communities, and ancient civilisations, as well as positive themes such as inspirational stories of youth impacting their communities for the better and the important contributions of women in preventing and resisting extremism and in advancing their societies.

Since its launch in July 2015, the centre has encouraged governments, communities, and individual voices to engage proactively to counteract online extremism. Over this time, the centre has given voice to the millions of people around the world who oppose extremist ideologies, while supporting efforts to expose terrorist groups’ brutality and criminal nature.