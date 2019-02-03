Mohammed bin Rashid visits historical Saudi landmarks

On Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Hamdan shared some snippets of their visit to Madain Saleh, which stands witness to the ingenuity of its creators; the archaeological site formed around the remains of an ancient kingdom.

In 2008, the UNESCO proclaimed it as a World Heritage Site for its well-preserved remains and rock-cut monumental tombs.

His Highness also visited the Hijaz Railway, which was built in 1900 by orders of the Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II connecting Damascus, Amman, Tabuk, Madain Saleh, Al Ula, and Medina.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed praised the efforts of the Saudi government to develop the area into the magnificent tourist attraction it deserves thanks to the vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as part of the new comprehensive overhaul in many sectors thanks to Saudi Vision 2030.