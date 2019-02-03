Youth driving force behind social development: Hazza bin Zayed

Sheikh Hazza made the remarks on the occasion of the announcement by the Federal Youth Authority and the Abu Dhabi Executive Council of forming the 3rd edition of the Abu Dhabi Youth Council, which includes seven young members.

"The UAE leadership invests in the capabilities of our youth, grooming them be the leaders of tomorrow and the makers of a brighter future. We are seeking to unleash their innovative potential, empowering them to best serve their society, while leaving no stone unturned to fulfill their ambitions. We are confident that they will be best representatives for the homeland inside and abroad."

Thanks to the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the relentless follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Emirati youth have become a role model for innovation, creativity, firm will, and ambition, he noted.

For her part, Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Federal Youth Authority, said, "Today, we reap the fruits sown by the prudent leadership and their confidence in our youth."

She added that the significant initiatives and projects launched by the youth councils in previous editions mirror the ability of the UAE youth to make great strides and continue the country's successful journey at all fronts.