Foreign Ministry honours strategic partners

The forum, attended by a number of ministers and senior state officials, addresses a series regional and international developments and their impact on the global stage.

The meeting started with honouring MOFAIC's strategic partners and national entrepreneurs, including Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, in recognition for their significant contributions to the Ministry's endeavours, and to the country's diplomatic and economic efforts in general.

Addressing the meeting, Al Sayegh underlined the pivotal role played by economic diplomacy in protecting the country's interests locally and abroad, and in efficiently facing global protectionist trends.

"The UAE boasts an investment-friendly environment conducive to drawing significant FDIs thanks its modern infrastructure and integrated legislation," said the minister.

Among the partners recognised during the forum are the Ministry of Energy and Industry, Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, Food Security Centre, among others.