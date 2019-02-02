Global Conference of Human Fraternity to open on Sunday in Abu Dhabi

The conference is being held at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. Organised by the Muslim Council of Elders, an Abu Dhabi-based independent international organisation headed by the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Al Tayeb, the gathering brings convenes globally renowned religious, intellectual and media personalities.

The conference takes place in conjunction with the historic visit of Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, and Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb to the UAE.

Dr. Sultan Faisal Al Remeithi, Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Elders, said: "With over 200 nationalities of different religions and cultural backgrounds living in the UAE, the country has paved the way in promoting harmony and tolerance among all. This is set to be the first event of its kind on the Arabian Peninsula, the visit by two religious leaders – the head of the Catholic Church and the Grand Imam of Al Azhar – and is a testament to the important cultural and humanitarian role that the UAE plays in upholding the crucial universal values of humanity, such as tolerance, dialogue, peaceful coexistence and human fraternity."

He added: "On this auspicious occasion and coinciding with the Year of Tolerance in the UAE, the Global Conference of Human Fraternity addresses the twin imperatives of promoting a culture of peace around the world and reinforcing the key concept of a tolerant society as a basis for coexistence among nations while remaining respectful of diversity."

"We are confident that this conference that rejects the culture of hatred and isolation and brings together various faiths under one roof will amplify the need for human dialogue across the globe," he said.

The Global Conference of Human Fraternity focuses on a wide spectrum of themes, including ‘Principles of Human Fraternity’, ‘Common Responsibility to Achieve Human Fraternity’ as well as ‘Human Fraternity: Challenges and Opportunities’.