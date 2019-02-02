Mohammed bin Rashid welcomes Pope's Visit

"We welcome the visit of Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, to the UAE. We, as UAE leadership and people, are looking forward to this historic visit that will contribute to underpinning the values of tolerance, peaceful co-existence, encounter, and cultural exchange," said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in a statement marking the occasion.

"Over five decades since its establishment, the UAE has been promoting the values of love, security, acceptance, freedom of religion and respect of others," he added.