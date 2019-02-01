Nahyan bin Mubarak attends 'Peace Gathering'

Also present were Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Bishop Paul Hinder, head of the Roman Catholic Arabian Vicariate of Southern Arabia, senior officials, scholars and community members.

Sheikh Nahyan addressed the gathering, saying: "I welcome all of you this evening to this gathering that promotes peace and understanding."

We join together, he continued, in our celebration of the visit of His Holiness Pope Francis and of His Eminence, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmad El Tayeb. Their visit is an important cultural event that highlights the values of tolerance, cooperation and human progress that have been an important part of the UAE’s development since its inception. His Holiness the Pope, and His Eminence the Sheikh of Al Azhar are both global symbols of peace, compassion and brotherhood.

Sheikh Nahyan added that the UAE is a country which is firmly rooted in its Arabic and Islamic beliefs and heritage.

"From this sound foundation, we are able to confidently and peacefully interact with those from other cultures and religions. Today’s event is a continuation of our desire to better understand others, and to share our own culture with the world. I welcome your participation today and wish you great success in getting to know each other better. Together, we rededicate ourselves this evening to the principles that are important to the United Arab Emirates," he said.

The 'Peace Gathering' was concluded with performance by Hamdan Al Ameri and Laila Kardan, a documentary, group singing and lighting of candles in celebration of peace.