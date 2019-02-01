Pope's statement before his visit is full of love, humanity, tolerance: Hazza bin Zayed

In remarks today, Sheikh Hazza referred to the description by His Holiness of the UAE as a model of interfaith, brotherhood and humanity and noted that he had also spoken about the deep-rooted values instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, sustained generation after generation, as well as praising the country’s development and cultural journey.

Sheikh Hazza said that he was looking forward to the visit of His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence Dr. Ahmad el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar Al Sharif to the UAE, the land of giving and tolerance.