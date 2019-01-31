ERC provides residents of Yemeni Red Sea Coast with 140,000 food parcels

The ERC representative on the Red Sea Coast stated that these food parcels were a part of the food aid convoys from the ERC to many areas on the coast and its fast and continuous response to the needs of the people in an effort to reduce their suffering and enhance their living conditions.

Local officials and citizens in the beneficiary villages and areas said there were in dire straits before the distribution of the Emirati aid as a result of the war, siege and violations by the Houthi militias backed by Iran.

The stated that the ERC support and food aid played a major role in reducing the suffering of the residents and reinforcing the stability in their villages and areas as it was before the war.

They added that the ERC is considered the first local, Arab and international establishment to reach out to the villages and areas of the Red Sea Coast and rescue them with these urgent service projects.

They expressed their thanks and appreciation to the UAE leadership, government and people and the ERC for supporting them.