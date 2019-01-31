Abdullah bin Zayed participates in consultative meeting in Jordan

The meeting was attended by Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Al Safadi; Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Hamad Al Sabah; Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa; Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry; and Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al Jubeir.

Jordanian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said that the meeting was positive and constructive and it provided a broad dialogue with an open agenda on developments in the region, as well as ways to face common challenges and enhance coordination to serve Arab issues.