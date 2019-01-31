Abdullah bin Zayed participates in consultative meeting in Jordan

  • Thursday 31, January 2019 in 9:06 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the consultative meeting held Thursday at the King Hussein Convention Centre at the Dead Sea, Jordan.
The meeting was attended by Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Al Safadi; Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Hamad Al Sabah; Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa; Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry; and Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al Jubeir. 
 
Jordanian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said that the meeting was positive and constructive and it provided a broad dialogue with an open agenda on developments in the region, as well as ways to face common challenges and enhance coordination to serve Arab issues.