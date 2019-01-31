Abdullah bin Zayed launches UAEU Tolerance Award

During the launch of the award, and in the presence of international students from 20 different nationalities, Sheikh Abdullah lauded the university's keenness to launch the award during the 'Year of Tolerance', praising the its pioneering role as a beacon of knowledge.

Saeed Ahmed Ghobash, Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, UAEU, reaffirmed that this award comes is part of the university's initiatives to promote tolerance, coexistence, dialogue, respect for cultural diversity, and acceptance of others.

He also described tolerance as a fundamental value within the university's mission to society, stressing that the university community in all its aspects believes in the ancient values of acceptance of others and mutual respect.

Ghobash added that the launch of this award is a reflection of the community diversity that the UAEU embraces. It has more than 60 nationalities from around the world, as well as a distinguished elite of multicultural faculty. The university is characterised by a harmonious university community that contributes effectively to enriching the spirit of tolerance, he noted.

As part of the National Tolerance Programme, the UAE University, through its research and scientific studies, contributes to enriching the diversity of the UAE community to reflect the desire to establish tolerance and genuine human values.

There are three main themes of the award; strengthening the role of the government as an incubator for tolerance, promoting tolerance among young people and preventing them from fanaticism and extremism, as well as enriching the scientific and cultural content of tolerance.

The award includes four categories: academic, student, career and community fields.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, and Dr. Mohamed Abdullah Al Baili, Director of the UAEU.