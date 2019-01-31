Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates Burj Jumeira

Accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai International Marine Club, and Abdulla Al Habbai, Chairman of Dubai Holding, His Highness reviewed plans for the unique tower and surrounding area, which will be known as Downtown Jumeira.

His Highness described the tower and Downtown Jumeira as a continuation of Dubai’s vision for becoming a city of the future distinguished by its intelligent design and cohesive infrastructure and network.

Downtown Jumeira, which is being developed by Dubai Holding, will considerably enhance the surrounding areas by creating a comprehensive and vibrant community that will cater to the various lifestyles of its residents. Its centerpiece, the Burj Jumeira, will become a new focal point and landmark for Dubai, drawing in both residents and tourists alike.

Construction will kick off immediately as the first phase of the development will be delivered in 2023.

Overview of Burj Jumeira Burj Jumeira rises to 550 meters and is strategically located opposite Sheikh Zayed Road in Al Sufouh. The tower’s design is inspired by the harmonious ripples of the UAE’s desert sand dunes and its flowing oases. The tower’s façade will be covered with digital displays that can be utilised for various occasions and celebrations, further reinforcing the tower’s role at the heart of Dubai’s community activities.