Omar bin Sultan Al Olama Meets CEO, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

The meeting was attended by Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention and assistant undersecretaries.

The meeting discussed mutual collaboration, nursing staff training, as well as a number of futuristic artificial intelligence functions. Al Olama highlighted the UAE’s achievements within the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, in services and data analysis, as well as means to support initiatives to promote UAE's global leadership in all fields.

During the meeting, Bell explained new genetic treatment technology, as well as “Bio bank” providing a user-friendly experience and easy access to information.

For his part, Mohammad Salim Al Olama touched on MOHAP’s initiatives related to artificial intelligent, to facilitate providing world-class healthcare services according to the best international standards.

Al Olama also met Jeff Lodinsky, Chargé d'Affaires at the US Embassy. The meeting was attended by assistant undersecretaries and Dr. Salem Al Darmaki.

The meeting discussed mutual cooperation, and necessary licensing procedures for American medical firms to operate in the UAE. The meeting also touched on collaboration between the UAE and pharmaceutical companies to leverage their expertise in the field. He highlighted the UAE’s achievements in pharmaceutical industry, and “Artificial Intelligence Lab” to develop a comprehensive suite of healthcare and prevention solutions. Undersecretary also discussed the UAE’s efforts in scientific and health research conducted by the Ministry of Health and Prevention to promote healthcare services and pharmaceuticals.