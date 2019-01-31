UAE Ambassador attends 'Georgia and the World in 2019' conference

The two-day conference, which was attended by the Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze, touched on the government's plans to raise exports and commodities in Georgia and to form trade partnerships with some countries, as well as to take care of the infrastructure, transportation and environment sectors.

Also the development of human and economic development according to programmes considered by the Georgian government.

The two-day conference aims to examine Georgia’s progress in numerous fields and the current position of the country’s economy, consider the future challenges the country may face on the pathway of development, and discuss existing opportunities in the working environs.

The event brings together more than 100 delegates, including the representatives of the Government of Georgia, international organisations, the diplomatic corps, the business sector and academic circles.