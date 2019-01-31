UAE, Jordan conclude government training programme

The training initiative was set to offer insights into best communication practices and techniques for achieving seamless work efficiency. The trainers upskilled participants with new and innovative tools to help them deliver services that assures holistic customer satisfaction.

The Governments of the UAE and Jordan signed the training cooperation agreement with the aim of improving mutual government work.

Under the partnership, the two nations exchange expertise and best practices to create a positive work environment within government entities and empower employees to improve their productivity while achieving customer happiness.

Dr. Yasser Al-Naqbi, Assistant Director-General for Government Leadership and Capacity at the Prime Minister's Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, said that the training represents a first step to activate the strategic partnership agreement signed by the two countries to optimise performance and create an enabling environment that qualifies employees and ensures customers happiness and wellbeing.

He added that the overall government modernisation process requires capacity-building while motivating employees to upgrade their performance to ensure customer satisfaction by delivering seamless services and maintaining a constant focus on providing relevance.