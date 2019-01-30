King of Jordan receives Abdullah bin Zayed

Their meeting took place during Sheikh Abdullah’s visit to Jordan, to participate in a consultative meeting that will be held Thursday at the Dead Sea, in the presence of the ministers of foreign affairs of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

Sheikh Abdullah delivered, to King Abdullah, the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, along with their wishes for further advancement and growth to Jordan.

King Abdullah sent his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, as well as his wishes for further development and prosperity to the UAE.

King Abdullah also received Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Hamad Al Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, and Adel bin Ahmed Al Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia.

During their meeting, all sides highlighted the deep relations between Jordan and its Arab neighbours, and King Abdullah expressed his hope that the meeting will lead to positive outcome.

King Abdullah underlined the importance of joint coordination on various issues and crises that affect the region, which will strengthen joint Arab work and serve the interests of Arab countries and their peoples.

The meeting also addressed the Palestinian issue, and Jordan highlighted the necessity of ending the conflict between Palestine and Israeli occupation through the two-state solution and the Arab Peace Initiative, which is conducive to the establishment of an independent Palestinian State based on its 4th June, 1967, borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The meeting was attended by Ayman Al Safadi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Advisor to the King of Jordan and Director of his Office.