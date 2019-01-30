Hamdan bin Zayed receives ERC delegation

The exhibition was held at the headquarters of the European Parliament in Brussels on 8th January 2019, in the presence of Dr. Amal Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the FNC.

His Highness was briefed by the delegation about the highlights of the exhibition, which is the first of its kind to be organised by the ERC outside the country, in coordination with the FNC.

The exhibition enabled its visitors to explore the ERC’s regional and international humanitarian and development role, as well as its efforts to assist various countries and communities.

Sheikh Hamdan viewed a maquette of the Mrajeeb Al Fhood refugee camp in Jordan and learnt about the services it provides. He also looked at booklets that contain statistics on the level and distribution of humanitarian aid to many countries and regions.

He also viewed photos, videos, maquettes and statistics on the size of Emirati humanitarian and development, aid as well as samples of medical and food supplies, tents and educational materials.

Sheikh Hamdan expressed his hope that the exhibition will be the first in a series of humanitarian events organised with the European Parliament.

His Highness then honoured six ERC employees who created distinguished initiatives that helped facilitate the ERC’s work and operational plans related to mobilising support and increasing proceeds.

The employees thanked Sheikh Hamdan for the recognition and supporting the ERC's programmes and activities.