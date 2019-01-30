ERC increases international humanitarian activities: Hamdan bin Zayed

He made this statement to mark the 36th anniversary of the ERC’s establishment, which will take place tomorrow.

Sheikh Hamdan added that the initiatives of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have made the ERC among the world’s leading humanitarian organisations, as well as a major regional and international humanitarian aid donor.

He also pointed out that the ERC has reinforced its solidarity with urgent and critical humanitarian causes, has donated to and assisted vulnerable people, and encouraged humanitarian initiatives that directly affect the sustainable development process in desperate communities and marginalised areas.

Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that the Emirati people are performing an effective role in highlighting the ERC’s goals and principles while stressing that its humanitarian achievements would not have been possible without the clear vision and determination of the UAE’s Founding Leaders, who established its humanitarian approach.

He further added that, over the last 36 years, the ERC has conveyed a message of love and peace from the UAE to the suffering people of the world.

At the end of his statement, Sheikh Hamdan expressed his hope that the good people of the world and members of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement would unite and cooperate to face humanitarian challenges caused by disasters and crises.