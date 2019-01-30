UAE Embassy in India holds press conference to mark Year of Tolerance

He made this statement during the press conference held by the UAE Embassy in India to mark the Year of Tolerance.

His Excellency Al Banna stressed that the UAE Government established the International Tolerance Institute in Dubai, with the aim of promoting the values of tolerance in the region and around the world while adding that the initiative aims to provide solutions for countering extremism and promote the country as a model to follow.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, also launched Hedayah Centre in Abu Dhabi in December 2012 to combat violence and extremism, he continued.

His Excellency Al Banna also briefed journalists about the Sawab Centre, which was established by the UAE in partnership with the United States, to be the voice of millions of Muslims and other people from around the world who stand against terrorism.

He then answered questions from the journalists about regional developments, especially about the peace talks in Afghanistan, and affirmed that the UAE supports the serious attempts to achieve peace and stability and promote cooperation with South Asia.