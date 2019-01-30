Humaid Al Nuaimi praises achievements of Ajman Digital Government

His Highness Sheikh Humaid also wished the government further success and urged it to continue its achievements.

During the visit of a delegation from the government to his office, in the presence of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, Sheikh Humaid congratulated Ohoud Shuhail, Director-General of the Ajman Digital Government, and the government’s employees.

His Highness Sheikh Humaid described the government’s achievement as the outcome of attention, support and assistance received by all ministries and public authorities from the wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

He also pointed out that there is only room for distinguished employees with the required behavioural and intellectual capacities, due to the ongoing developments taking place around the world.

His Highness Sheikh Humaid and the meeting’s participants were briefed about the objectives of the award, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in November 2014, to reinforce and support distinguished Emirati professionals in various sectors.

Shuhail thanked Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar for supporting the government’s employees while urging them to continue their excellence and innovative approach.

The meeting was attended by several Sheikhs and officials.