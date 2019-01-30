February 5 Holiday announced for Private Sector employees taking Part in Papal Mass

The announcement is being made by the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation as part of its commitment to grant employees in the private sector the opportunity to take part in the event. The holiday for permit holders underlines the UAE’s commitment to acceptance and open-mindedness during the Year of Tolerance, and its ongoing dedication to facilitating interfaith dialogue.

The visit of Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, to the UAE is at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander of the UAE’s Armed Forces. The Pope will participate in the “International Interfaith Meeting on Human Fraternity”.

The papal visit – the first made by a Catholic Pope to the Arabian Peninsula – reflects the constitutional right of all residents to freely practice their religion. Tolerance in the UAE is empowered by a National Tolerance Programme and the UAE Charter of Tolerance, Coexistence and Peace. The Charter is designed to spread values first laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan and the founding fathers of the UAE.