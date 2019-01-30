Visit of Pope Francis, Al Azhar Grand Imam reflects UAE’s tolerance: Nahyan bin Mubarak

He added that next week’s visit has been described by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as a historic meeting of two international icons of peace and tolerance who represent the values of humanitarian coexistence, love and harmony, noting that the importance attached by the UAE leadership to the visit highlights the central significance of the event, which coincides with the Year of Tolerance and showcases the UAE’s leading international stature to the entire world.

Sheikh Nahyan made the remarks while attending a seminar today organised by the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, ECSSR, under the title, the "UAE and Establishing the Culture of Tolerance and Coexistence Locally and Internationally."

He stressed that the historic event will reflect the belief held by Pope Francis and Dr. Al Tayeb in the role of the UAE leadership in spreading peace, love and human coexistence, as well as in the importance of celebrating the universal values, principles and morals shared by everyone.

The seminar was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the Emirates Fatwa Council and President of the Forum for Promoting Peace and Muslim Societies; Ali Al Sayed Al Hashim, Advisor on Judicial and Religious Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace; Dr. Jamal Sanad Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the ECSSR; Afra Mohammed Al Sabri, Director-General of the Ministry of Tolerance; Maqsoud Kruse, Executive Director of the Hedayah Centre, and Bishoy Fakhry, Pastor of St. Antonios Cathedral in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Nahyan pointed out that the visit is an expression of the UAE’s soft power, an affirmation of the role of its leadership and people in promoting tolerance and peaceful coexistence, and a reminder of Sheikh Mohamed’s efforts to develop beneficial relations with people from other civilisations and cultures, to learn from each other, promote communication and compassion, and create a peaceful future for everyone.