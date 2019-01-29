UAE, Republic of Korea strengthen community protection

Commenting on the signing, Buhumaid, said that the Memorandum of Understanding. MoU, comes in the context of the development efforts of the Ministry of Community Development, MoCD, to follow the directives of the wise leadership and achieve the 2021 UAE vision and goals of the UN sustainable development agenda 2030.

"The UAE experience in sustainable development became the focus of the world. It strives to achieve empowerment, leadership towards the unlimited ambitions of the nation and Emiratis, and investment in human beings is sustainability and leadership of countries and nations," she added.

The minister explained that the UAE has shown great concern to social welfare especially those programmes that are presented to family, childhood, senior Emiratis and people of determination.

Neunghoo Park said that the MoU regulates exchanges between the two countries as well as information and experiences in the field of social protection. Collaboration under this MoU may take place between governments, governmental agencies, federal and local governments, knowledge and private sector institutions, academic and research institutions, commercial actors and civil.