President supports ERC’s humanitarian, development capacities: Hamdan bin Zayed

He also highlighted the support received by the ERC’s projects and programmes from the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Hamdan made this statement during the ERC’s first board meeting this year, which he chaired. He conveyed, to the board members, the wise leadership’s appreciation of the ERC’s role in rescuing needy people and those affected by conflicts and disasters while noting the ERC’s current efforts in many regions, especially in countries neighbouring Yemen and Syria, which host millions of Syrian refugees.

He also praised the role of the ERC’s board in managing the organisation.

"The leadership and excellence achieved by the ERC will always motivate us to double our efforts to serve mankind and achieve their legitimate aspirations for a decent life," he said.

Sheikh Hamdan stressed the importance of the ERC’s humanitarian responsibilities, in light of current regional and international humanitarian challenges.

The board reviewed reports on the ERC’s efforts and development programmes and its rescue operations in Yemen, valued at nearly AED1.8 billion, as well as its winter campaign to assist Syrian refugees in Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt and Greece, which will benefit nearly one million refugees, at the cost of AED15 million.

The board also reviewed a report on the aid provided to poor families in remote areas of Pakistan, which benefitted 35,000 families while 10,000 people also benefitted from health services provided by the ERC’s mobile clinic.

The board then reviewed a report on the ERC’s achievements and programmes in the UAE in 2018, costing AED126.5 million.

The report also highlights the progress of construction projects in the Western Region, including water aid projects in 67 facilities on the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road, and the construction of eight mosques in Sila, Zayed City, Al Mirfa, Ghayathi and Qarin Al Aish.