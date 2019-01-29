UAE, Kuwait fostering defence ties

At the meeting, Al Bowardi hailed the deep brotherly relations between the UAE and Kuwait, expressing his pride in the historical ties that unite the two brotherly peoples.

The two sides explored ways of developing joint cooperation in various fields, especially the defence sector. They also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi; Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, senior officials and officers of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces, as well as the delegation accompanying the guest.