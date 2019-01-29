Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council first meeting

At the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah was briefed by Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, on the latest developments in Fatima College of Health Sciences and the numbers of students and graduates.

Al Shamsi also discussed with Sheikh Abdullah the proposals to increase the number of female nurses in the health sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

For her part, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, reviewed the plan to promote cultural content in the UAE curriculum and its importance unleashing the creativity of students and develop their talents.

She reviewed the results of studies that indicate the impact of long-term positive culture on students' lives, especially academically, socially and economically.

The council members explored the various initiatives implemented by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development.

They also reviewed the best practices of the world's leading countries that were able to integrate culture into the curricula. The Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development will study and evaluate the cultural and educational content in the curricula and expand extracurricular activities in this field.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Abdullah affirmed that the announcement of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan of 2019 as the 'Year of Tolerance' reflects the approach adopted by the country's leadership to promote and consolidate the human values in every citizen and resident in the UAE.

He added that the UAE hosts more than 200 nationalities who live in peace, harmony and respect. "Tolerance is a cornerstone for building conscious societies and solidifies the UAE's status as a beacon of civilised coexistence," he said.

He also emphasised the importance of establishing initiatives, events and programmes to achieve the state's goals in the Year of Tolerance across different sectors. "Tolerance is a continuation of those values established by our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan."

The meeting was attended Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education; Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi; Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; and Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, as well as a number of officials.