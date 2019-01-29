UAE Embassy provides ‘Disabled Association of Iraq’ with wheelchairs

During the event, Hassan Ahmed Al Shehhi, UAE Ambassador to Iraq, said that the donation is part of the UAE’s overall efforts to support Iraq while pointing out that the embassy supervised the restoration of the association, which was funded by the bank.

Mowafaq Al Khafajy, Chairman of the Association, Hisham Al Azzawi, Deputy Chairman of the Association, and the association’s members thanked the UAE’s leadership and people for supporting the Iraqi people and praised the contributions of the bank.