UAE , Republic of Korea strengthen community protection through a Joint MOU

On this occasion, Her Excellency Hessa Bint Essa Bu Humaid, stated that the memorandum of understanding comes in the context of the development efforts of the Ministry of Community Development to follow the directives of the wise leadership and achieve the 2021 UAE vision and goals of the UN sustainable development agenda 2030. The UAE experience in sustainable development became the focus of the world. It strives to achieve empowerment, leadership towards the unlimited ambitions of the nation and emiratis, investment in human beings is sustainability and leadership of countries and nations.

Her Excellency elaborated that the UAE gives great concern to social welfare especially those programs that are presented to family, childhood, senior emiratis and people of determination. This was reflected through a number of national policies that stimulate development goals and objectives. Last year, the national policy for family, national policy for senior Emiratis were approved, in addition to the laws concerning women, executive regulations of the child rights law “wadima” and another unlimited initiative to support the people of determination. Cooperation in the field of social protection between the UAE and Republic of Korea puts us closer to raising the development aspirations of the UAE and achievement of social empowerment.

Her Excellency Hessa Bint Essa Bu Humaid, said: “The Ministry of Community Development is proud to exchange its expertise and development experiences in the humanitarian and social fields with the Republic of Korea. The memorandum of understanding reveals the development initiatives that are provided for the audience and new development phases; Korea’s experience in the field of welfare deserves international attention, specifically with regard to childhood and senior emiratis. The cooperation between both countries enhances the efforts of the Ministry of Community Development to achieve more accomplishments coinciding with the government aspirations and national visions in line with the UAE centennial goals 2071 to guarantee utmost happiness and welfare for the UAE community.

Furthermore, His Excellency Neunghoo Park, Minister of Health and Welfare in the Republic of Korea, stated that the memorandum of understanding regulates exchanged experiences between the two countries as well as information and experiences in the field of social protection. The MOU also consolidates and enhances efforts as well direct cooperation in the common and bilateral fields.

The memorandum of understanding determined cooperation between the Ministry of Community Development in the UAE and the Ministry of Health and Welfare in the Republic of Korea will exchange cooperation in information, delegations and experts, experiences on priority issues for both countries, participation in conferences and other events, joint projects and personal training in the field of social protection, improvement of access to social services and social welfare services in both countries.

Collaboration under this Memorandum of Understanding may take place between governments, governmental agencies, Federal and local governments, knowledge and private sector institutions, academic and research institutions, commercial actors and civil society institutions.