UAE’s citizens are capable of achieving leadership’s vision on space sector: Amal Al Qubaisi

She made this statement during the visit of an FNC delegation, led by her, to the UAE Space Agency in Masdar City.

The visit is part of the FNC’s parliamentary strategy for 2016 to 2021, which aims to promote its role in achieving the country’s future vision and implementing an advancement project launched by the wise leadership, as per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

The FNC delegation was received by Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency, and Dr. Mohammed Nasser Al Ahbabi, Director-General of the Agency, along with several officials, department directors and engineers.

Dr. Al Falasi said that the visit is part of the agency’s efforts to update relevant government and social authorities on developments to the UAE space sector, which is the largest and most ambitious in the region in terms of the level of investment, the nature of its space projects and its research capabilities.

He added that, due to the support of the wise leadership, the UAE leads the region’s space sector and aims to increase its contributions to related international scientific and space efforts and return the glories of the Arab grandfathers, as it has the capabilities to become a regional pioneer of the space sector in terms of government and popular support, as well as the required resources and scientific infrastructure. It also has ambitious youth who are armed with the scientific knowledge to work in the sector and lead its future, he further added.