Mohamed bin Zayed receives Department of Community Development delegation

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the delegation talked about the department’s programmes and initiatives, as well as its vision for implementing the country’s policy and providing a dignified life for the entire community.

Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to provide universal social welfare, which embodies the vision of the country, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which considers its people as key to its development and goodness while pointing out that investing in people is ideal and sustainable.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his pride for the nation’s workers, who are strengthening the reputation and credibility of the country while affirming that the UAE has reached an advanced overall stage of development and has become an example and role model for others, because of its development experience and policies that relate to training its creative national manpower.

Sheikh Mohamed added that the nation’s dedicated children are aware of the needs and conditions of their community, as well as how to reach their national goals, to meet the developmental aspirations of various sectors.

The delegation praised the support provided by the country’s leadership, led by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, for the entire community, which is improving the country’s quality of life according to the highest international standards.

The delegation also praised the monitoring of Sheikh Mohamed, as well as his efforts to positively affect the lives of all community members and achieve their aspirations.