ERC completes construction of six artesian wells in Hadramaut

The construction of the wells is part of a project launched by the ERC to provide clean water to Yemenis, as well as the UAE’s humanitarian efforts to ease their suffering.

The ERC is continuing to supervise related projects and is intensifying its efforts to construct 18 wells in the Hadramaut Desert, which will provide drinking water to the desert districts of Hadramaut Governorate that are suffering from water scarcity caused by drought.

Mohammed Al Junaibi, Director of Humanitarian Affairs at the ERC in Yemen, said that the project will increase the supply of water in these areas, which lack water projects, and is part the UAE’s desire to launch infrastructure projects in Hadramaut and ease the suffering of Yemenis.

He explained that the project will improve water supplies in areas affected by drought, especially in the desert, while highlighting the ERC’s keenness to continue launching

projects in Yemen.

The project was welcomed by the people of the desert areas of Hadramaut, who were suffering from water scarcity until the ERC launched this vital project. They also thanked the UAE, its wise leadership and the ERC for not forgetting the people of Hadramaut and the rest of Yemen.