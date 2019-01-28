Deputy Ruler of Dubai opens 44th edition of Arab Health

More than 84,500 healthcare and trade professionals from 160 countries and 4,150 exhibiting companies from 66 countries are expected to convene at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 28 – 31 January 2019 for the 44th edition of Arab Health Exhibition & Congress, the largest healthcare event in the Middle East.

Commenting on the opening of Arab Health 2019, Ross Williams, Ehibition Director, Arab Health, said: “With healthcare spend in the GCC expected to reach $104.6 billion by 2022 and growing private sector participation expected to boost long-term growth of the regional healthcare industry, Arab Health provides an important platform for the MENA healthcare industry to build relationships with international stakeholders and facilitates the exploration of new business opportunities in the global healthcare field.”

At this year’s exhibition, more than 36 hospitals, clinics and other healthcare facilities, from both the public and private sectors will be showcasing their expertise and latest offerings. Once again showing their support for Arab Health are public sector entities including the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, Department of Health Abu Dhabi, Dubai Health Authority, and Dubai Healthcare City Authority.

Allan Boston, CEO – American Hospital Dubai, said about their participation at Arab Health 2019: “At American Hospital Dubai, we pride ourselves in clinical excellence and quality care and we are committed to working hand in hand with our healthcare partners to successfully innovate & maintain the quality care.

“As an enabling platform for innovators, thought leaders, key buyers, practitioners and policy makers in healthcare, Arab Health has reinforced Dubai’s status as an accelerator of healthcare and innovation, and now we can see Dubai as a major hub for healthcare, medical tourism and technological innovation. For American Hospital Dubai, we have been an integral part of the UAE’s healthcare journey from the very beginning, which makes Arab Health a unique opportunity to showcase our services on a regional scale.”

Organised by Informa Exhibitions - Healthcare, Arab Health 2019 will also welcome 4,500 delegates from across the region to benefit from 11 business and Continuing Medical Education (CME) conferences at the Arab Health Congress across disciplines such as public health, orthopaedics, anaesthesia, emergency medicine, obs & gyne, to name a few.