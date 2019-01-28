Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 13th Tawdheef Abu Dhabi Fair

The new edition of the three-day fair, which is witnessing the participation of 107 government authorities and institutions and private companies and was organised by Informa Exhibitions, is taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, and emphasises professional development and employment.

The fair aims to support the national labour force, through raising the level of Emiratisation of the public and private sectors and developing national human resources, to promote sustainable employment and achieve the UAE Vision 2021.

The first day of the fair witnessed the presence of 8,000 Emirati job seekers who are competing for job vacancies offered by participating public and private companies, hoping to acquire employment planning skills, and exploring the best training programmes for the labour market at the academic pavilion on the fair’s sidelines.

The number of online applications for jobs advertised at the fair amounted to 25,600 while the number of applications that were made to the representatives of participating authorities and companies during the fair was 2,000, totalling 27,000 job applications.

On the sidelines of the fair, seven workshops were also held on employment, Emiratisation, women in telecoms, professional development and career change.