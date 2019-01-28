UAE Embassy in Singapore promotes Special Olympics 2019 in Abu Dhabi

The event included a luncheon that was attended by representatives of 33 Southeast Asian and Pacific Island countries, on the sidelines of their participation in a conference related to the Special Olympics in Singapore.

The embassy organised the event in coordination with "Singapore Olympics," the entity that organised the Special Olympics in Singapore. The embassy also cooperated with Jeffrey Lim, Regional Director of Etihad Airways, who presented media material about Abu Dhabi to the event’s participants, to introduce them to the emirate.

The event is part of the embassy’s strategy to promote the Special Olympics 2019. It also organised an introductory event, in coordination with Singapore Olympics, that took place in November, which was attended by businessmen, intellectuals and diplomats in Singapore.