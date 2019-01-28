Pope Francis' visit global testimony to UAE's legacy of acceptance, tolerance: Al Kaabi

The top scholar today said the UAE has earned this show of respect and appreciation from the holder of the highest office in the Catholic Church. "It has earned it for establishing a culture that advocates tolerance and respect for the beliefs and cultures of others.

"The visit by Pope Francis and Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, on February 3-5 testifies to the fact that UAE provides a model to emulated for peaceful co-existence and religious tolerance," he noted.

"President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan is a staunch believer of the values of religious pluralism and peaceful co-existence, avidly calling for relinquishing hatred and fanaticism," he stressed.