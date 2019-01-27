Five-day weather forecast

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM Sunday for the rest of the week: Monday Hazy at times, and partly cloudy in general, especially eastwards.

Wind: Moderate southeasterly to northeasterly, freshening at times during daytime, with speed 20 - 30 km/hr, reaching 38 km/hr at times.

Sea: Moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

On Tuesday will be Dusty at times, and partly cloudy in general; clouds will increase during evening and night over coasts and northern areas.

Wind: Moderate southeasterly becoming northwesterly by late night toward west over the sea, freshening at times during daytimes, with speed 20 - 30 km/hr, reaching 38 km/hr over the sea.

Sea: Moderate in the Arabian Gulf; may become rough by late night, and moderate in Oman Sea.

Wednesday: Humid by morning westward, becoming dusty, partly cloudy to cloudy at times during morning over some northern areas, with fall of temperatures especially on coasts.

Wind: Moderate to fresh northeasterly, especially over the sea, with speed 20 - 30 km/hr, reaching 42 km/hr.

Sea: Rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times during evening in Oman Sea.

Thursday: Humid with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas, becoming fair to partly cloudy at times.

Wind: Moderate to fresh northeasterly at times, especially over the sea, with speed 15 - 25 km/hr, reaching 38 Km/hr.

Sea: Moderate to rough at times during daytimes in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.

Friday: Chances of fog or mist formations, especially over internal areas, becoming fair in general.

Wind: Light to moderate northeasterly freshening at times, with speed 15 - 25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr at times and the Sea is Moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.