Sheikha Fatima Campaign launches humanitarian work in Egyptian villages

The campaign seeks to offer the best diagnostic, therapeutic, preventive and surgical services to patients who abstain from begging, especially women, children and the elderly, under the supervision of volunteer doctors from the UAE and Egypt.

The humanitarian campaign was launched by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), under the Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme, coinciding with the directive of the wise leadership, declaring 2019 as the Year of Tolerance, to honour of the legacy of the Founding Leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who established a nation of goodness, tolerance and humanitarian giving.

The campaign is also part of a joint initiative by the Zayed Giving Initiative, the GWU, the Dar Al Ber Society, Sharjah Charity House, and the Saudi-German Hospitals Group, in coordination with the Egyptian Ministry of Health.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, said that the campaign, which was organised per the directives of "Mother of the UAE," will provide a mobile field hospital in Bilbeis that will offer voluntary medical services, as well as a series of voluntary forums to train leaders in specialised medical humanitarian work, which will support the humanitarian work of voluntary Emirati and Egyptian medical teams, and assist thousands of women and children in Egyptian villages.

Al Suwaidi praised the efforts of the campaign’s volunteer doctors from the UAE and Egypt, who are offering the best diagnostic, therapeutic and preventive services to women and children in Egypt in a specialist field hospital, which is the first of its kind, specialising in gynaecology and paediatrics, and is equipped with a reception, clinics, x-ray unit, a laboratory, and a mobile pharmacy.