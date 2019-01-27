UAE, Egypt participate in "Egypt Excellence Award Team"

The workshops seek to establish the concept of quality and excellence in government work, enhance the capabilities of employees, and provide them with the skills and expertise that will improve their performance and enable them to offer excellent services.

The workshops are part of the strategic partnership between the UAE and Egypt, and were organised by the working team of the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, with the aim of highlighting the principles of excellence and pioneering, their importance to governments, and their role in serving the community, as well as to stimulate competition between government authorities to offer services, based upon international standards.

During the workshop, a team from the Sheikh Khalifa Government Excellence Programme, SKGEP, explained the details of the nomination form for the Excellent Government Institution Category and the process used to evaluate projects nominated for the award.

The team also explained the later stages of the award and its role in encouraging competition between government employees and authorities, to develop government work based on innovation, excellence and creativity, as well as to achieve growth, development, and to reach the Egypt Strategy 2030.

Some 220 trainees from the governorates of Cairo, Giza and Qalyubia, and their local units, participated in the second stage of the workshops, which began in July and will be held regularly until the end of March.