UAE supports Hodeidah’s education sector

Amin Mohammed Ibrahim Tabsi, Acting Director of the Education Office in Ad Durayhimi District, thanked the UAE for supporting the local education sector, including by enabling the school’s 60 teachers to continue teaching primary and secondary school students in Al Shujairah. He also noted the UAE’s key role in returning normal living conditions to Yemen’s liberated regions.

Ibrahim Lahji, one of the elders of Ad Durayhimi District, thanked the ERC for restoring services and offering relief and healthcare support to his district’s villages and regions.

Several teachers expressed their happiness at the school’s launch, which will enable children to return to their studies.

The ERC’s Director of Humanitarian Affairs said that launching the school will enable its 1,000 students to continue their studies for the second term of the currents school year, while pointing out that the ERC restored and furnished the two-story school and provided it with an integrated solar energy system, a radio, and school bags.