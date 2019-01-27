Hadramaut Governor attends graduation of fourth security, police recruits

The training of the recruits is part of the "Security and Police Support Programme" that was funded by the UAE, in coordination with the Yemeni Ministry of Interior.

In his speech during the event, Al Bahssani thanked the Arab Coalition’s member countries, especially the UAE and Saudi Arabia, for supporting the stability and security of Hadramaut.

He added that the programme has achieved many successes since its launch, due to the support provided by the UAE for the local security sector, including equipment, vehicles, telecom devices and weapons, as well as the restoration of local security facilities.

Al Bahssani stressed that the new recruits will be deployed in Gheil bin Yameen, Hijr Al Dhaleea and Daw'an districts, according to a plan to intensify security operations in Hadramaut’s districts.

During the ceremony, the graduates presented a military performance, and distinguished students were honoured.

The ceremony was attended by Yemeni security and military commanders and officials.