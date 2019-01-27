Muslim Council of Elders to ‘Global Conference of Human Fraternity’ in Abu Dhabi

Running on 3 and 4 February, the event will gather prominent religious, intellectual and media personalities from across the world.

The conference will be held in conjunction with the inaugural visit of His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, as well as His Eminence Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, to the UAE. The historic visit validates the UAE's approach and continued efforts to becoming a global hub for tolerance and fraternity by bringing together the international community to reject violence and hatred in all its forms, especially when related to ethnic or ideological differences.

Dr. Sultan Faisal Al Remeithi, Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Elders, said: "The Global Conference of Human Fraternity will serve as an intellectual forum to enable us to listen to the voice of reason and wisdom in human interactions regardless of one’s race and religious identity. It will also reinforce the concepts of citizenship and peaceful co-existence among communities.”

Al Remeithi added: “The conference will highlight the importance of tolerance as the basis of dialogue and acceptance among diverse communities to achieve the common aspirations of mankind with dignity and compassion.”

The Global Conference of Human Fraternity will include knowledge sessions focusing on a wide-spectrum of themes. Titled ‘Principles of Human Fraternity’, the first session will examine the best ways to promote a culture of peace in areas of violence and ideological and ethnic extremism. It will also highlight efforts to reinforce the overarching concept of citizenship that places the nation above all other considerations. Furthermore, the session will discuss ways to confront religious extremism, which threatens the very existence of many societies due to the widespread propagation of the destructive ideas of alienation and isolation as an alternative to peaceful coexistence and dialogue.

The second session will discuss ‘Common Responsibility to Achieving Human Fraternity’, by strengthening the bonds of cooperation between East and West to achieve global peace, as well as the responsibility of international humanitarian organisations in maintaining harmony and security. The session will also highlight the role of religious, educational, cultural and media organisations in promoting fraternity in society through conducting regular awareness campaigns.

As part of its third theme, ‘Human Fraternity: Challenges and Opportunities’, the conference will outline ways to direct human conscience and religious ethics to address causes of violence such as selfishness, religious intolerance and hatred.