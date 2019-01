The aid, which is part of the "Tolerance Convoy" launched by the ERC to assist needy people during winter, included 115 food baskets for the residents of Qaewa, as well as 225 tents and blankets for the residents of Al Barqaa.

The beneficiaries thanked the ERC for launching relief, humanitarian, services, social and development projects to assist the Yemeni people.

The convoy will continue its activities in villages located along the coast of Yemen.