UAE, Iraq discuss methods to counter extremism and terrorism

During the first meeting held at the level of senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and means of strengthening and developing them.

The meeting which concluded on Saturday in the Iraqi capital also touched on ways to further develop political and culture cooperation between the two countries.

Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar, Assistant Foreign Minister for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who chaired the UAE side during the meeting, stressed the importance of this round of consultations to enhance aspects of joint cooperation between the two countries and coordinate on various issues of mutual concern.

Al-Marar and Nizar Issa Al-Khairallah, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq, who represented the Iraqi side during the meeting, exchanged views and political stances towards the latest regional and global developments.

The two sides agreed to hold a second meeting of political consultations at a date to be agreed upon later.