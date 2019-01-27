ERC sponsoring treatment of Yemeni girl injured by Houthi shrapnel

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, from her hospital bed Sinai Awad Dahan in Ibn Khaldoun Hospital in Al-Houta, the capital of Lahj, said that she shed tears of joy when she learnt that the UAE is sponsoring her care, stating, "I want to be like the rest of my friends, go to school, eat and drink normally."

Her injuries have caused internal bleeding and serious damage to her stomach and intestines which have been partially removed, and needed to undergo several surgeries since. The teenager will soon be transported to a hospital in Egypt where she will receive a more comprehensive medical treatment.

Dahan's mother thanked the UAE and its human arm the ERC for the humanitarian gesture, saying it comes as a "lifeline following despair and lost hope" which have destroyed their family after her daughter's innocence was robbed by the Houthis.

In similar cases in the past, the ERC has come to the aid of many Yemenis in need of medical attention, sponsoring their treatment in hospitals in India and Egypt as well as locally.